ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said that Albany saw an increase in its number of jobs for December.
“In December, key indicators varied in the different MSAs,” Butler said in a news release. “Although this month’s numbers fluctuated more than usual, a majority of the areas saw positive job growth that continues to be indicative of the resilience that Georgia has to offer during this economic rebound.”
Albany ended December with 61,100 jobs. That number increased by 700 from November to December but decreased by 2,600 when compared to this time last year
In Albany, the unemployment rate increased by 0.3 percentage points in December, reaching 7 percent. A year ago, the rate was 3.6 percent. The labor force decreased in Albany by 365 and ended the month with 65,911. That number is down 1,088 when compared to December of 2019.
Albany finished the month with 61,313 employed residents. That number decreased by 493 over the month and is down by 3,268 when compared to the same time a year ago.
The number of unemployment claims went up by 26 percent in Albany. When compared to last December, claims were up by about 159 percent. Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 930 active job postings in metro Albany for December.
The dol.georgia.gov website offers information about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job-seekers and employers.
