ALBANY -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 4.3 percent in June, up eight-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 6.3 percent.
“While the seasonally adjusted state unemployment rate went down in June, it is important to note that local area rates are not seasonally adjusted to take account for fluctuations due to seasonal events that include weather, harvests, major holidays, and school schedules,” Butler said in a news release. “The increase in local rates is typical for summer, and Georgia is still leading the Southern Region and third in he nation in percentage increases in employment.”
Georgia had a seasonally adjusted percentage change in employment of 5.4% from June 2021 to June 2022. Georgia ranked third (out of eight) in the South Region and 18th nationally for lowest unemployment rate, with a preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.9 percent for June 2022 and had the second-lowest unemployment rate among the top 10 most populated states (Florida was first with 2.8%).
The labor force decreased in Albany by 120 and ended the month with 65,807. That number is down 829 when compared to June of 2021.
Albany finished the month with 62,990 employed residents. That number decreased by 649 over the month and is up by 562 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Albany ended June with 62,200 jobs. That number remained the same from May to June and increased by 1,400 when compared to this time last year. The number of unemployment claims increased by 39 percent in Albany in June. When compared to last June, claims were down by about 81 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 594 active job postings in Albany for June. Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with the Labor department on social media.
