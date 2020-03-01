ALBANY -- Dozens of area leaders gathered in downtown Albany for the official unveiling of Albany-Dougherty County Works!, a comprehensive work force development initiative facilitated by the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government.
Developed by a steering committee of 20 community leaders in collaboration with the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission and the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, the initiative is designed to help strengthen the area’s work force development by aligning the business and educational efforts of the community.
The Vinson Institute team helped collect and analyze the feedback of more than 100 community members, including students, educators, employers and job seekers. They also provided additional data comparing Albany to its peers in both the state and region.
“Like many communities, we used to be much more siloed in terms of our approach to community development and economic development and leading this community forward,” said Bárbara Rivera Holmes, president of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia. “Now we’re much more collaborative, much more geared toward partnerships and asking for help when we need it or extending the arm to say this is something we could do better together.”
The initiative focuses on the necessary steps to establish a skilled, local work force – a key ingredient for attracting new jobs, supporting existing businesses and strengthening the community. It establishes both short- and long-term strategies to accomplish that goal, with a focus on three key priorities: community connection and coordination, youth pipeline development and continued adult preparation.
“Through the feedback we received from the community and the steering committee, we learned that the community already has numerous work force development assets that are all doing good work,” said Greg Wilson, a work force development and economic analysis manager for the Vinson Institute. “This initiative is designed to help get everyone on the same page and pulling in the same direction.”
The area already has lots of good jobs, with the potential for more, according to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO and steering committee member Joe Austin. The initiative will help inform existing job-seekers of what’s available while also helping to develop the work force necessary for the future.
“If we continue to let our kids in junior high and high school know that if you stay local and get your education, that there’s going to be a job when you finish, why would they choose to leave?” Austin said. “We’ve got to make ourselves magnetic as a community. We’ve got to teach them early why they should want to stay home and work.”
Three working groups have already begun addressing the key priorities established in the initiative, beginning with the creation of a job website for the entire area. The Vinson Institute will continue providing technical assistance throughout the initiative’s implementation phase.
