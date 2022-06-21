Answer #7: What is AT&T?

AT&T is looking to fill more than 600 positions in the state.

ATLANTA -- Good news Georgians looking for promising careers: AT&T is looking to fill more than 600 positions in the state.

Positions available include retail management, retail sales consultants, field sales representatives, network experts and technicians.

These are full-time and part-time positions with a competitive salary and benefits, including, if eligible, medical/dental coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off.

To learn more and/or apply online, job seekers can search by location on www.att.jobs.

