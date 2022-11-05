ATLANTA -- Grupo Bimbo, a leading global baking company, will invest more than $200 million to build a second production facility in Valdosta, creating 295 new jobs in Lowndes County.
"Time and again, companies are recognizing the strengths of communities across Georgia and investing in all corners of the state," Gov. Brian Kemp said of the announcement. "Last year we celebrated over 60% of jobs created outside of metro Atlanta, and we're staying focused on bringing opportunity to all Georgians, no matter their zip code. We’re excited that Grupo Bimbo has chosen the Peach State for this investment and look forward to others in the years to come."
Grupo Bimbo has 203 plants and more than 1,700 sales centers strategically located in 33 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Its main product lines include fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery products, among others.
Grupo Bimbo’s new facility will be located at the Westside Business Park, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development-certified site, in Valdosta. To earn GRAD certification, a property must undergo due diligence and complete specific certification requirements prior to a visit by a prospective business. Through this program, Georgia has more than 60 industrial-certified sites that are ready for fast-track industrial projects.
"We are delighted that Grupo Bimbo decided to add a second facility in Valdosta and Lowndes County," Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson said. "This project speaks to the positive collaboration between local and state partners that continues making our community a desirable location for world-class companies like Grupo Bimbo to invest and grow their business."
"Lowndes County is extremely pleased to welcome Grupo Bimbo to our community and into a diverse group of industries," Bill Slaughter, Chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, said. "Creating quality jobs for our residents is a top priority for local officials. We are confident that Lowndes County’s infrastructure and talented work force will contribute to the success and future longevity of Grupo Bimbo."
Project Manager Kasey Smith represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power. Quick Start, provided through the Technical College System of Georgia, is the top-ranked work force training program in the nation. The program helps assess workers, train new employees on unique processes on projects, and develop customized job-specific training using the most current techniques and media.
"Since Grupo Bimbo joined our Georgia family of international companies last year, they have been a strong community partner and premier employer in the Valdosta region," GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. "It is always exciting when a company that has invested in Georgia decides to invest again. Congratulations to Grupo Bimbo and the Valdosta-Lowndes community for this next step in a long-term partnership."
