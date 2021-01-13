ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that Bluestem Brands, a business operating multiple national e-commerce retail brands, will expand its distribution center in Putnam County, more than doubling the company's presence in the state and delivering more than 130 full-time jobs to Eatonton.
“Bluestem’s decision to substantially expand their presence in Georgia is yet another example of how the state’s strong logistics infrastructure and work force training programs continue to support e-commerce and create jobs and opportunities for hard-working Georgians,” Kemp said in a news release. “I thank Bluestem for their job-creating investment, and I appreciate the work of our world-class economic development team to support our existing industries and helping them grow right here in the Peach State.”
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Bluestem Brands is a multibrand portfolio of e-commerce companies that serves a broad range of customers throughout the U.S. The company’s subsidiaries include Appleseed’s, Blair, Draper’s & Damon’s, Fingerhut, Gettington, and Haband, among others. Its Eatonton facility has traditionally served the Haband brand, under the Orchard Brands portfolio, which was acquired by Bluestem Group Inc. in 2015. With this expansion, the Eatonton facility also will serve Bluestem’s Appleseed’s, Blair, Draper’s & Damon’s, Fingerhut, and Gettington labels.
“These are exciting times for Bluestem Brands as we continue our history of providing high-quality apparel at competitive prices, and it is exciting that we will soon be fulfilling our orders through expanding our presence in Eatonton,” Mark Williams, president of Bluestem’s Orchard Brands, said.
Bluestem will invest $1 million in expanding its current Eatonton distribution center, located at 148 Industrial Blvd. The company additionally plans to create nearly 200 seasonal and part-time positions. Individuals interested in warehousing and distribution careers with Bluestem are encouraged to regularly check Indeed.com for job opportunities with the company.
“On behalf of the Putnam Board of Commissioners, I want to thank Bluestem Brands for their support to the community over the years,” Putnam County Commission Chair Billy Webster said. “I also want to thank the current Haband Eatonton distribution center family members for everything they do for Bluestem Brands at the Eatonton facility. This expansion would not have happened without their history of dedication and hard work. The commissioners and staff stand ready to support this vital and important business expansion.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Senior Project Manager Candice Scott represented the Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Putnam County Development Authority, the Georgia Department of Labor, Central Georgia Technical College and Georgia Quick Start.
“As I’ve said before, when a company invests in Georgia, they become a Georgia company,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “We’ve seen incredible growth in e-commerce in recent years that has only accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Georgia is uniquely suited to effectively serve these companies. It’s a pleasure to see this Georgia company more than double their presence in Eatonton. Many thanks to our state and local partners for helping us cultivate a highly skilled talent pool, which undoubtedly helped solidify Bluestem’s decision to expand in the state.”
BLST Operating Company LLC is a privately held multibrand, online retailer serving a broad base of customers throughout the United States. The company, which operates its portfolio under Bluestem Brands, offers a broad selection of name brand and private-label general merchandise through seven retail brands: Appleseed’s, Blair, Draper’s & Damon’s, Fingerhut, Gettinging, and Haband. For more information, visit www.bluestem.com.
