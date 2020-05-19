ATLANTA -- A high-end commercial carpet manufacturer in Chattooga County has announced plans for a $5 million investment that will double its payroll.
Try-Con Tufters, which began operations in 2005 in Lyerly, will build a 109,000-square-foot plant that will create 104 additional jobs, bringing the company’s Georgia work force to more than 200.
“Try-Con Tufters has been a first-rate employer in Chattooga County for 15 years,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “We’re glad that Georgia has been able to provide the work force necessary for their growth.”
“Try-Con is very appreciative of the state of Georgia, the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority, and Chattooga County for allowing us to grow and expand our business,” Try-Con Tufters CEO Milford Morgan added. “This expansion will ensure our presence in Chattooga County for many years to come.”
Try-Con Tufters specializes in making quality carpets for hospitality and contract customers from all over the world.
Job opportunities at the new plant will include operators, menders, and creelers. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit TryCon Tufters’ Human Resources Department at 5569 Georgia Highway 114 for additional information.
