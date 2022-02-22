ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp is applauding Carvana’s expansion in Georgia, as the industry pioneer for buying and selling cars online continues to grow its presence in the state through new jobs and an expanded footprint in metro Atlanta. The Fortune 500 company currently employs more than 1,500 people in the state, and with a continued focus on its customers, technology and innovation, Carvana plans to bring an additional 3,500 jobs during the coming years through its growing operations.
“Carvana is another shining example of the success entrepreneurs can achieve in the No. 1 state for business," Kemp said in a news release. “I appreciate this innovative company for continuing to invest in Georgia and for placing their trust in our world-class infrastructure and work force. This expansion will provide many exciting opportunities for hard-working Georgians, and represents another step in the Peach State's growth as a hub for forward-thinking companies.”
Carvana was launched in Atlanta in January 2013 at the High Museum of Art and sold its first car in Georgia. Now within the state, Carvana operates several logistics hubs, an inspection center that employs more than 400 team members, and last year, launched one of its tallest patented Car Vending Machines measuring 12 stories high. Founder-led Carvana is now serving customers in more than 300 markets.
The licensed Georgia dealer caters to a wide variety of consumers, ranging from auto enthusiasts to convenience seekers, by simplifying the car shopping, selling, and buying process with innovative technology and next-day delivery.
“Atlanta was the first market where we sold 1,000 cars in one month and is still our largest market, even though we’ve sold more than 1 million vehicles to date,” Carvana Founder and CEO Ernie Garcia said. “Now more than ever, we remain committed to our continued expansion within the region.”
Carvana’s expanded campus is located in DeKalb County at State Farm Park Center Building 1 in the City of Dunwoody at 236 Perimeter Center Parkway. The fastest organic growth used auto retailer in U.S. history is currently hiring for positions in engineering, customer care, product, and more. Individuals interested in careers with the company are encouraged to visit www.carvana.com/careers for additional information.
“We are pleased to welcome Carvana and their team members to Dunwoody,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “The Dunwoody Perimeter market offers excellent access to the Atlanta region’s work force with multiple transportation options to choose from.”
“Carvana’s expanded campus is a tremendous addition to DeKalb’s bustling landscape and our capable workforce,” Dorian DeBarr, president of the Decide DeKalb Development Authority, said. “Welcome to DeKalb and we look forward to your continued success.”
The Georgia Department of Economic Development was represented by Assistant Director of Corporate Solutions and Cybersecurity Barton Lowrey in partnership with Decide DeKalb, the Dunwoody Development Authority, Georgia Power, and the Metro Atlanta Chamber.
“Carvana has made Georgia a key player in the development of their people-first mission, and we are proud that they are continuing to invest in our state and talent,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “We thank Carvana and look forward to a strong relationship through Georgia’s numerous talent and logistics assets as their rapid growth continues.”
