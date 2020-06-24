ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Creative Flooring Solutions, a manufacturer of laminate, wood, and luxury vinyl tile, will create 300 jobs and invest more than $70 million in a new manufacturing facility in Calhoun.
“We are thrilled that CFL has chosen Gordon County to expand their business operations to more effectively reach their customer base,” Kemp said in a news release. “The impact of this announcement will be felt across the region as the company seeks to employ 300 hard-working Georgians.”
Founded in Shanghai in 2004, CFL employs 3,500 at three factories, multiple offices and distribution centers around the world.
“This marks a next step in our plan to become a global company, producing closer to where our goods are being sold,” Thomas Baert, owner and president of CFL, said. “We are looking forward to contributing to the economic well-being of the community in Calhoun, Gordon County and Georgia.”
CFL will locate to a newly constructed 252,000-square-foot facility at 3576 U.S. Highway 41 in Calhoun with plans to build another 250,000 square feet in the near future. New jobs will include positions in management; professional, skilled craftsmen; operators, and laborers. Additional information regarding job inquiries can be directed to jobsUSA@cflflooring.com.
“Gordon County, the city of Calhoun, and the Development Authority of Gordon County are delighted CFL has chosen to invest in our community and become the anchor tenant in the newly developed Gordon County Industrial Park,” Larry Roye, board chairman of the Development Authority of Gordon County, said.
Georgia Department of Economic Development Project Manager Kevin Dodson represented the Global Commerce division in partnership with Georgia Quick Start, the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, and Georgia Power.
“We are excited to welcome CFL to Calhoun and grateful to become a part of the company’s global success story,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “Thanks to our logistics network and work force, Georgia’s manufacturing sector is thriving as we continue to attract leaders in the flooring industry to the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.