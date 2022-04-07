Georgia Chamber President/CEO Chris Clark, shown speaking at an Albany event at Chehaw Parks and Zoo, said the state legislature had passed a number of business-friendly bills during the 2022 legislative session.
ATLANTA – With the close of Monday's business at the Capitol, officials with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce offered thanks Thursday to House and Senate leadership for their economic growth and mobility focus.
Bills passed during the 2022 legislative session represent a wide range of topics spanning the range of the Chamber's influence in the areas of economic development, education and work force, health and wellness, and transportation, chamber officials said in a news release.
In January, the Georgia Chamber released "Winning the War for Talent," a set of employer-vetted policy recommendations to address the state's labor shortage. The general assembly passed several bills addressing those issues in addition to significant state budget resource allocation for long-term work force needs. Those bills cover everything from mental health to the expansion of state apprenticeship programs.
"The bills now before the governor have the potential to chart a clear path to meeting the work force needs for the state of Georgia by accessing underutilized talent, upskilling, accessing global talent, addressing future talent needs, aligning career pathways, and providing stability in certain fast-growth economic sectors," Chris Clark, President and CEO of the Georgia Chamber, said.
The Georgia Chamber of Commerce worked on more than 500 bills during the two-year session, and the organization celebrated what it calls an overwhelming success rate on bills that will benefit Georgia farmers, small businesses, health care providers, corporate partners, and the state's talent pipeline.
In addition, the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, an affiliate of the Georgia Chamber, was able to maintain critical tax policy that supports the 75,000 industry jobs. Similarly, the Georgia Transportation Alliance, another affiliate, was successful in addressing supply chain and transportation investment efforts.
"The Chamber would like to thank all the Senators and Representatives who partnered with us to help champion these legislative items," 2022 Chamber Chairman Ben Tarbutton said. "When taken together with the budget priorities of Gov. Kemp and the General Assembly, the successes during this session represent a generational shift across education, work force, and health care to inform a true statewide strategy, unlike any other state."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.