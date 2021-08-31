MOULTRIE -- The Colquitt County School System is seeking to fill job openings in several areas of critical need for the 2021-2022 school year.
Current job openings are available in the areas of nutrition, transportation and substitute teachers. These are ideal jobs for those seeking a flexible schedule that allows individuals to be home in the evenings and spend weekends with their families.
The Transportation Department needs licensed CDL drivers for bus routes and after-school activity schedules. Bus drivers work an average of four hours a day but are paid for six and are off on all school holidays. In addition to health and retirement benefit options, they are eligible for a $100 perfect attendance bonus each month and receive additional pay for after-school activities transportation contracts. Interested candidates should apply by visiting https://www.applitrack.com/colquitt/onlineapp/.
The School Nutrition Program needs individuals to work as school nutrition custodians and school nutrition assistants. Individuals in full-time roles work 184 days a year with weekly pay; however, they receive payment during the summer months. Full-time employees of school nutrition are off on all school holidays, are eligible for health and retirement benefit options, and work between six to eight hours a day.
There is also a need for substitute teachers for all grade levels. Substitute teachers may qualify for pay up to $78 per day and are eligible for a 401K program after one year of employment. There is also a bonus program in place for substitutes teachers.
