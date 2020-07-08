ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that residential brand Common, which designs, leases, and operates apartments for today’s renters, will invest $7 million in establishing its second headquarters in Atlanta, creating 274 new jobs as the company expands its real estate portfolio intended to help address housing affordability in metropolitan areas across the United States.
“Quality, affordable housing is critical to ensuring a livable and diverse community, and I'm proud to welcome this solutions-oriented company to Georgia,” Kemp said in a news release. “Common's investment in the Peach State will help us build on a world-class quality of life for all who call our state home, and I look forward to seeing the opportunities this innovative company creates for hard-working Georgians in Atlanta and the metro area going forward.”
Common is expanding to add more than 15,000 beds under its management in 22 cities across the globe, including Atlanta. At the intersection of technology and real estate, Common provides high-quality housing at attainable prices that is all-inclusive of furniture, utilities, household supplies, and weekly cleanings. With more than 45 buildings and 2,600 residents in eight cities, Common has been providing city-dwellers with a stress-free, affordable living experience since its inception in 2015.
“I am excited to bring Common to Georgia and create a new headquarters in Atlanta, a city with world-class talent and a strong sense of community,” Common CEO and Founder Brad Hargreaves said. “This new location will allow us to invest in substantial growth while maintaining a high quality of life for our employees -- all toward the goal of improving the quality of rental housing across the world. I look forward to growing with such a great city and am thankful Common gets to call Atlanta home.”
Common Living has chosen Atlanta as the place to grow its high-performance teams in architecture, interior design, software engineering, operations, and more. Individuals interested in career opportunities are encouraged to visit common.com/careers for additional information.
“It is exciting to welcome another regional headquarters to the city of Atlanta, creating 274 new job opportunities, 203 of which will be at the middle-wage level – our target,” President and CEO of Invest Atlanta Eloisa Klementich said. “Innovative strategies are vital to addressing affordable housing needs in Atlanta, so it is great to see a forward-thinking housing solutions company joining our business community. We look forward to supporting Common as they grow their Atlanta operations and continue to bring new co-living apartments to neighborhoods across the country.”
The Georgia Department of Economic Development was represented by the Global Commerce division’s Senior Project Manager Kristi Brigman in partnership with Georgia Power, the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, and Invest Atlanta.
“Atlanta continues to be a hub for innovation and talent, as well as a fantastic place to live," GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. "The decision by Common Living to establish their second headquarters in Atlanta only serves to highlight that fact and illustrates that innovative and cutting-edge companies continue to make business decisions based on attracting and retaining talent. We welcome Common to our vibrant family of Georgia businesses and appreciate the modern living choices they will provide for Atlanta’s work force of the future.”
