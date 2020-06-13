COLUMBUS – Congressman Sanford Bishop Jr., D-Ga., who is chairman of the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, and subcommittee ranking member Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., sent a letter to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler regarding the uncertainty surrounding use of the herbicide dicamba for agricultural producers.
“The effect of this ruling during the middle of growing season may prevent cotton and soybean farmers from using these products in combating weeds and create unnecessary challenges for these agricultural producers," Bishop and Fortenberry wrote. "As you are likely aware, these farmers are already faced with threats to their livelihoods from the ongoing global pandemic as well as several years of low prices caused by trade disputes with our largest trading partners.”
They are requesting a temporary solution for the current growing season, as the court decision banning dicamba occurred in the middle of the season.
