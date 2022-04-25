ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that sustainability-focused East Jordan Plastics, one of the largest horticultural container manufacturers in North America, will invest more than $44 million in a new facility in Lyons. The project is expected to create 80 new jobs in Toombs County.
“We’ve been laser-focused on producing good jobs in rural Georgia, and East Jordan Plastics will be met with eager, hard-working Georgians in Toombs County to serve their rapidly growing customer base," Kemp said in a news release.
Headquartered in Michigan, the family-owned company produces a full line of thermoformed and injection-molded horticultural containers that make it easy to fill, plant, ship, and display products around the greenhouse, nursery and garden center. Most of East Jordan’s containers are made from a high percentage of recycled plastic and are recyclable through the use of a “closed loop” recycling process. East Jordan recycles more than 20 million pounds of horticultural containers a year.
“East Jordan Plastics is thrilled to be joining the Lyons community, and we look forward to making this project a huge success for all stakeholders,” company President Scott Diller said. “We are grateful to the state of Georgia and Toombs County for their business-friendly and forward-looking leadership providing the opportunity to grow EJP in this strategically significant and beautiful part of the country. We look forward to adding talented, hard-working Toombs County residents to the East Jordan Plastics team in the future.”
During its first year, the facility will be used for logistics and distribution, and the company plans to develop the facility to include recycling and manufacturing operations over the next five years.
“We are delighted East Jordan Plastics has decided to put down roots and grow with us here in Toombs County,” Toombs County Development Authority Chairman Garrett Wilcox said. “This project is a great fit for our community. We look forward to a successful partnership.”
East Jordan will open its 255,500-square-foot facility along U.S. Highway 1 in Lyons. Initially, the company will hire for positions in warehouse distribution and eventually add employees for plastic recycling and manufacturing. Interested applicants can learn more and apply at www.eastjordanplastics.com/careers.
Senior Project Manager Taylor Kielty represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Toombs County Development Authority and Georgia Power.
“Innovative companies like East Jordan Plastics keep waste out of landfills across the country," GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. "This exciting project will have a dual impact: keeping plastics out of our waste streams while making a difference in the lives of locally employed Georgians.
"Helping companies invest and grow impactful jobs in rural communities is vital for the long-term health and well-being of the state. Many thanks to East Jordan Plastics for choosing Georgia, and congratulations to Toombs County on making this project a reality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.