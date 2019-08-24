ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week that Parsons Corporation, a leading cybersecurity technology provider, will open a new office in the Georgia Cyber Center in Augusta. The company will create 26 jobs with room for future growth.
“The Georgia Cyber Center is the single largest state investment in a cybersecurity facility to date, and we are thrilled that a leading cybersecurity company like Parsons will be one of the first companies at the Georgia Cyber Center,” Kemp said in a news release. “I am confident that this exciting announcement is among the first of many, and we are committed to continuing the growth of the Peach State's cybersecurity industry."
With 75 years of experience, Parsons provides end-to-end tools, capabilities, and solutions to support the full spectrum of cyber and space operations that help the war-fighter operate at the tactical edge. This new location will be used by Parsons to train operators supporting U.S. Army Cyber Command and the operational units at Fort Gordon.
“Parsons is pleased to expand our footprint in Augusta and join the fabric of cyber excellence in the Georgia Cyber Center,” Chuck Harrington, Parsons' chairman and CEO, said. “This move brings the company closer to our U.S. Army customer as they transition to Fort Gordon. We look forward to continue delivering scalable, multidomain cyber capabilities that help war-fighters operate at the edge.”
Parsons projects future growth as demand increases in and around Fort Gordon. The company's customers include the U.S. intelligence community, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Special Operations Command.
“We appreciate Parsons’ corporate citizenship as we continue to develop our public-private partnerships,” Michael Shaffer, executive vice president for economic development and strategic partnerships with the Georgia Cyber Center, said. “This relationship affords the region an example of a mutually beneficial opportunity to deliver on complex cybersecurity challenges across the state and beyond."
Georgia Department of Economic Development Director Randall Toussaint and Project Manager Adela Kelley represented the Global Commerce Division on this project in partnership with Georgia Power and the Development Authority of Augusta.
“Because of our skilled work force and title as the top state in the nation to do business, Georgia is quickly becoming a leader in the cyber and tech industries,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “This announcement is symbolic of the significant investment that the state of Georgia has made in the field of cybersecurity, and the Georgia Cyber Center -- along with companies like Parsons -- will help us continue leading the way in this growing industry.”
Parsons is a leading disruptive technology provider for the future of global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure and smart cities. Visit parsons.com.
The $100 million Georgia Cyber Center is the single largest investment in a cybersecurity facility by a state government. The center is a public-private partnership involving academia, state and federal government, law enforcement, the U.S. Army and the private sector. With two adjacent buildings totaling 332,000 square feet, the Georgia Cyber Center is located on the Nathan Deal Campus for Innovation in Augusta and is designed to meet the growing need for cybersecurity talent in Georgia, the nation, and the globe.