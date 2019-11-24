ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week that Collibra, the data intelligence company, will create more than 200 jobs at a new office in Atlanta.
“We are excited to welcome Collibra to Atlanta,” Kemp said in a news release. “Georgia has become a hub for the tech industry, with major data and cybersecurity companies locating in communities from Augusta to Atlanta to Columbus. Collibra’s investment in our state is a testament to our No. 1 state for business ranking, our pro-business climate, and the skilled talent in the region.”
Founded in 2008 and headquartered in New York City and Brussels, Collibra was named to the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100 published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. Newly-created positions in Atlanta will include sales, operations, support and marketing.
“As one of the fastest growing SaaS companies, it was crucial for Collibra to expand to a new location that featured a leading tech community, diverse talent pool and vibrant global culture,” Felix Van de Maele, cofounder and CEO for Collibra, said. “We found that and more in Atlanta, and we are thrilled for Atlanta to be home to our second office in the U.S.”
“Atlanta is an international city that continues to welcome businesses from across the globe which have made the choice to expand here,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said. “Collibra will benefit from Atlanta’s talented work force, global connectivity through the world’s most-traveled airport, and the many other assets our city offers. Collibra is the third European technology company this year to announce an expansion in the city of Atlanta, and we look forward to supporting their growth and success.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Senior Project Manager Kristi Brigman represented the Global Commerce Division on this project in partnership with Invest Atlanta, the Metro Atlanta Chamber and Georgia Power.
“We are thrilled that Collibra chose to expand their operations in Atlanta, one of the top places in the country for tech talent,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “This project puts a spotlight on our state’s partnership approach to economic development, and we congratulate all our partners involved in this exciting announcement.”
Collibra is a Data Intelligence company. It has a diverse global footprint with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, France, the UK, Czech Republic and Poland. For more information visit www.collibra.com.