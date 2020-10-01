ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that international e-commerce company Radial Inc. will invest $40 million in opening a new fulfillment center in Locust Grove, creating 344 full-time job opportunities and more than 1,000 seasonal opportunities in southeast metro Atlanta.
“As our existing industries continue to expand in every corner of our state, Radial’s further investments in Georgia are a testament to our unmatched logistics infrastructure and top-notch work force,” Kemp said in a news release. “I am confident Radial will find success as they open this new fulfillment center in Locust Grove, helping them better serve their clients across the country. I appreciate their partnership and look forward to seeing the opportunities this creates for hard-working Georgians in Henry County.”
Radial Inc. has been a subsidiary of bpost Group since 2017, and is a multinational leader in omnichannel commerce technologies, operations and inventory management across a network of distribution centers. Radial’s new fulfillment center in Henry County will help support a nationally recognized health and beauty brand.
“We’re thrilled to be opening a new fulfillment center in the state of Georgia. This site will join our existing network of more than 20 fulfillment centers across the country,” Senior Vice President of Radial Inc. Fulfillment Services Ilias Simpson said. “The demands on e-commerce throughout the year have been unprecedented, and the opening of this facility in Locust Grove reinforces our commitment to our clients and our ability to support their e-commerce needs. We’re excited to be creating so many new jobs for Henry County residents and look forward to welcoming them to the Radial team.”
Radial Inc. will create hundreds of jobs, including material handling and distribution positions along with careers in management and supervision. Individuals interested in careers with Radial Inc. are encouraged to visit their careers page for additional information.
“We are excited that Radial Inc. has chosen Locust Grove as the home for its new supply-chain facility,” Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price said. “In addition to the new investment and the 344 full-time employees, a surge of more than 1,000 seasonal positions will also provide a great economic boost to our existing retail power centers during various times of the year, including the holiday season, along with the additional $19 million in payroll and $3 million in sales taxes for a majority of our city's businesses.”
Project Manager Taylor Kielty represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce division on the competitive project in partnership with the Henry County Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start and Georgia Power.
“Georgia’s long-term investments in the state’s logistics infrastructure continue to pay off in the form of jobs and opportunities for Georgians, especially as e-commerce continues to grow,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “I’m grateful to Radial Inc. for their commitment to Georgia. I’m also very grateful for Gov. Kemp and our economic development partners who continue to help further cement the state’s position as an international leader in logistics.”
