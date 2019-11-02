ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler's office said that the state's southwestern region added employed residents in September.
At the same time, the unemployment rate decreased in September for the 14-county area, preliminary numbers show.
“Georgia had an amazing month in September,” Butler said in a news release. “More than half of our regions set a record for lowest unemployment rate ever. Many of our counties also posted similar numbers. Those are very strong results.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percentage points in September to 3.5 percent. The nation also grew its labor force, increased the number of employed residents and added more than 130,000 jobs.
Georgia’s unemployment rate also fell 0.1 percentage point in September to reach 3.5 percent. A year ago, Georgia’s unemployment rate sat at 3.7 percent. The state’s all-time low of 3.4 percent was set in December 2000.
Rates fell across all 12 of Georgia’s planning regions. Seven set a record for lowest rates ever.
In southwest Georgia, the unemployment rate dropped 0.6 percentage points in September, settling at 3.6 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.2 percent.
The labor force in southwest Georgia decreased by 326 in September, bringing the total to 147,462. The number has decreased by 297 when compared to the same month a year ago.
Southwest Georgia added 670 employed residents in September, bringing the total to 142,181. The number is up 586 for the year.
Claims for unemployment insurance were down by about 7 percent in September. They were up by about 9 percent when compared to the same month a year ago.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed 1,259 active job postings in southwest Georgia for September.
The southwest Georgia region includes Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas and Worth counties.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with the Department of Labor on social media.