rivien.jpg

EV manufacturer Rivian’s announced $5 billion expansion in Georgia has led record-setting job growth in the state.

 Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder/File

ATLANTA -- Georgia has positioned itself on the ground floor of the electric vehicle revolution and is poised for further growth as demand for EVs takes off, the state’s economic development chief said.

Since 2020, EV manufacturers and their suppliers have invested $13 billion in Georgia while creating more than 18,000 jobs, Pat Wilson told members of a legislative study committee on the “electrification” of transportation at its first meeting.

