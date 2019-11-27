ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Guidoni Group — one of the leading producers and exporters of ornamental stones in the world — will locate a manufacturing facility in McRae-Helena, creating 455 jobs and investing $96 million in the project.
“We are proud to welcome yet another leading international manufacturer as they set up shop in Georgia,” Kemp said in a news release. “With access to Georgia’s world-class ports system, logistics infrastructure, and top-ranked work force, I am confident that Guidoni will find success as they create great opportunities for hard-working Georgians in Telfair County. It is truly an exciting announcement, and I am grateful that Guidoni chose to invest in Georgia.”
Established in the city of São Domingos do Norte, state of Espírito Santo, Brazil, more than three decades ago, Guidoni has pioneered an innovative method of extracting, cutting and polishing natural stones. Seeking to expand its portfolio, in 2015 the group invested in two new businesses: one quartz-engineered stone manufacturing facility in Spain and another one in Brazil, the first in Latin America. Guidoni’s global footprint spans more than 70 countries on five continents, with customers around the globe. The company’s CEO, Rafael Dalmaso Guidoni, is directly overseeing the project in McRae-Helena.
“We are pleased to announce that operations at our Georgia facility are scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2020,” Guidoni said. “Guidoni Group was built upon the great pillars of a prosperous business: commitment, perseverance, dedication and passion. On behalf of our company, I would like to express what a great honor it is to start this new chapter of our history in the state of Georgia, which, thanks to all of the efforts of state and local officials, we can now call our new home. The hard work of all our team members in McRae-Helena will perpetuate the history of excellence reflected in our mission, vision and values”.
The new endeavor will be Guidoni’s first quartz-engineered stone manufacturing facility in the United States. The company has set up a U.S. subsidiary, Guidoni USA Inc., in Georgia, and the Telfair facility will serve as the company’s North American headquarters.
“Telfair County is excited to announce the location of Guidoni USA Inc. in McRae-Helena,” Herman Moore, chairman of the Development Authority of Telfair County, said. “We are grateful for this new industry and proud to welcome them to the community. This endeavor was achieved through local and state agencies working together along with surrounding counties offering support and guidance.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Project Manager Fernanda Kirchner represented the Global Commerce Division on this project in partnership with Georgia Power, Georgia Quick Start, and the Telfair Economic Development Authority.
“Congratulations to Guidoni on their location in Telfair County,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “This announcement speaks to the strength of Georgia’s manufacturing work force – in communities large and small – across the state, and our ability to attract leading international companies with our top-ranked business climate. Thanks to our state and local partners for working with us to make this exciting project happen.”