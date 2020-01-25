ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Novalis Innovative Flooring will build its first U.S. production facility in Whitfield County. Novalis is investing $30 million dollars in the project and expects to create at least 120 new jobs.
“This investment by Novalis is yet another testament to our state’s work force from a company that already knows it can count on Georgians to provide quality for its customers,” Kemp said in a news release. “I’m very excited to see Novalis double down on its commitment to Dalton and Whitfield Counties.”
The new facility will be located adjacent to Novalis’ newly opened North American headquarters and innovation center in Dalton. The facility will include the most advanced technologies in Rigid Core Luxury Vinyl Tile manufacturing and house the latest in automation. Production is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2020.
“Our decision to open a manufacturing facility in Dalton is reflective of the journey of our brand and our commitment to be closely connected to our customers," John Wu, president and CEO of Novalis, said. "This new location enables us to better service our customers while also helping to grow and support a community rich in the history of flooring manufacturing. The new headquarters and manufacturing will not only better support our best in class service to our customers, it will also support our commitment as a company to attract the best and brightest talent in the industry. We are thrilled to be located in the heart of this great city and are looking forward to being an integral part of the community.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Project Manager Taylor Kielty represented the Global Commerce Division on this project in partnership with the Dalton-Whitfield County Joint Development Authority and Dalton Utilities.
“We congratulate Novalis Innovative Flooring on the decision to further expand its footprint in northwest Georgia thanks to the industry talent and expert work force available in the area,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “Supporting our existing industries is a critical focus for the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and we thank Dalton and Whitfield County for their partnership in ensuring continued success.”
Novalis is one of the largest producers of LVT flooring in the world. The company produces NovaFloor LVT, STAINMASTER Luxury Vinyl, AVA commercial LVT and other brands. Novalis was established in 1984 and distributes its LVT flooring in more than 50 countries across six continents.
