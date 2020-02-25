ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that Sonic Automotive Inc., a Fortune 500 Company and one of the largest retailers of new and pre-owned vehicles in the United States, will locate a dealership and regional headquarters for EchoPark Automotive in Duluth, creating 130 new jobs and investing $20 million in the project.
“We are excited to welcome Sonic Automotive as they locate their regional headquarters to Gwinnett County,” Kemp said in a news release. “Our readily available talent and expansive logistics network will serve Sonic Automotive well as they locate in Duluth. The quality, well-paying jobs they will create will generate new opportunities for hard-working Georgians in the region, and I am grateful for Sonic Automotive’s investment in Georgia.”
Based in Charlotte, N.C., Sonic Automotive operates more than 100 dealerships across 12 states in the U.S. Launched in the fall of 2014, EchoPark Automotive currently has nine locations across the U.S.
“EchoPark Automotive will bring a unique guest experience to residents of Gwinnett County and surrounding areas,” David B. Smith, CEO of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive, said. “We are thankful for the support of Gov. Kemp, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Partnership Gwinnett, Georgia Power, and the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce. Our mission is more than just selling cars, and we are looking forward to becoming an integral part of the Gwinnett County community in the coming months.”
The new facility in Gwinnett will serve as a regional headquarters, showroom, and Customer Experience Center for the company’s EchoPark brand.
“Our facility development team will transform the existing building into a space that empowers guests to shop the way they want and at their desired pace,” Smith continued. “Rather than tearing down the existing building, our team will bring this facility back to life.”
“We’re proud to welcome Sonic Automotive to metro Atlanta and our thriving ecosystem of diverse industries and companies,” said Hala Moddelmog, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “With the region’s robust supply chain, rich talent pool, and business-friendly resources, Sonic is in the right place for continued company growth.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Project Manager Sunny Anderson represented the Global Commerce Division in partnership with Georgia Power, Partnership Gwinnett, and the Metro Atlanta Chamber.
“Congratulations to Sonic Automotive Inc. on their decision to locate in Duluth,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “I have no doubt that Georgia’s top-ranked business climate will enable the company to find new levels of success, and I am proud to work with our incredible economic development partners in Gwinnett County and metro Atlanta to make exciting announcements like this one possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.