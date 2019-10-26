ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said this week that the Albany added more jobs in September.
According to preliminary data, Albany also saw its labor force and employed residents grow across the five-county metropolitan statistical area.
“September was a really remarkable month in our local communities,” Butler said. “Four MSAs hit their lowest all-time unemployment rate. All 12 added to their total number of employed residents. Some set records for jobs or labor force. It's good to see most of our communities around the state performing so well.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percentage points in September to 3.5 percent. The nation also grew its labor force, increased the number of employed residents and added more than 130,000 jobs.
Georgia’s unemployment rate also fell 0.1 percent in September to reach 3.5 percent. A year ago, Georgia’s unemployment rate sat at 3.7 percent. The state’s all-time low of 3.4 percent was set in December 2000.
Rates fell across all of Georgia’s 14 MSAs. Four set records for lowest rates ever.
In Albany, the unemployment rate decreased 0.6 percentage points in September, reaching 3.6 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.4 percent.
Albany ended September with 63,200 jobs. That number rose by 500 over the month but increased by another 500 jobs when compared to the same time a year ago.
The labor force increased in September by 435. Albany ended the month with 66,576 jobs. That number is down by 230 when compared to September of 2018.
Albany finished the month with 64,012 employed residents. That number increased by 817 over the month and increased by 156 when compared to the same time a year ago.
The number of unemployment claims went down by about 1 percent in September. When compared to last September, claims were up by about 21 percent.
The five-county MSA includes Baker, Dougherty, Lee, Terrell and Worth counties.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 800 active job postings in metro Albany for September.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with the Department of Labor on social media.