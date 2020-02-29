CORDELE -- The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with Big Tex Trailers to host a job fair in March.
The event will be held on March 12 from 10 a.m. until noon at South Georgia Technical College, 402 N. Midway Road in Cordele.
Job seekers interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account to prepare and submit a resumé. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumés and driver’s licenses. Business casual dress is encouraged.
Visit gdol.ga.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services.
