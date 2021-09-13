ATLANTA – Georgia employers and the Georgia Chamber have been working closely with Gov. Brian Kemp and state leaders to protect the lives and livelihoods of all citizens by encouraging mask-wearing, vaccination, and adherence to CDC guidelines as we navigate recovery together.
Each workplace is different, and employers should continue to have the right to establish health care and vaccine policies that work for their businesses. The Georgia Chamber appreciates the extraordinary efforts of Georgia job creators to promote COVID-19 vaccines in ways that work for their employees.
As new federal mandates are promulgated, the Georgia Chamber will do the following:
• Work closely with our members to best understand their needs and concerns;
• Engage in the Emergency Temporary Standard rulemaking public comment period to share those concerns and to oppose burdensome penalties like the proposed OSHA fines;
• Monitor legal challenges;
• Provide to-the-minute guidance and counsel for compliance;
• Continue to encourage vaccinations; and
• Encourage bipartisan solutions for this ongoing health crisis.
The Georgia Chamber recognizes that vaccinations remain key to our economic recovery and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, putting this pandemic behind us and a more resilient future before us.
