ALBANY -- Georgia Chamber President/CEO Chris Clark's intent may not have been to frighten the business leaders who gathered Wednesday at the Chehaw Education Center for the Reimagined New Georgia Economy seminar.
But after listening to Clarke's presentation, many of those leaders left with a clear understanding that there is no more "business as usual" for those who want to succeed in a rapidly changing landscape.
"There were a lot of things we saw coming, prior to COVID, in the next 10 to 15 years," Clark told the gathering. "But COVID has accelerated those changes to 5 ... 7 ... 8 years."
The Georgia Chamber CEO offered the audience a look at the good and the bad of the current economic picture. Some of the former:
-- An 18.7% decrease in employment for low-wage workers; ("That bothers me because a lot of those jobs were held by younger workers; half of the whole 'Zoomer' generation lost their jobs.")
-- A 32% decrease in small business revenue;
-- A 41% decrease in black-owned business revenue; ("And those businesses are not re-opening at the same rate of other businesses," Clark said.)
-- A 50% loss of jobs in the hospitality industry;
-- A stunning 8,741% decrease in retail locations.
"In 2019, there were more retail closures in Georgia than there were in 2017 and 2018 combined," the state Chamber head said. "And in 2020, there were more closures than in 2019.
"This is a scary trend. There are, right now, a million square feet of vacant office space within a block of my office (in downtown Atlanta)."
But, Clark noted, the news is not all bad. He pointed out that:
-- Georgia had the second-highest job creation numbers in the fourth quarter of 2020 (Texas was first);
-- Georgia had the nation's fourth-best job loss rate through the pandemic;
-- The Peach State has been named the top state in which to do business for eight consecutive years;
-- The state has increased its number of announced new projects by 40% compared to this time last year;
-- The state has seen an increase of 47% in total economic investment.
After a look at the good and the bad, Clark offered his audience a glimpse at the future. And while the snapshots of our country in 2025, 2030, 2040 and 2050 were by no means all bleak, they pointed out that, as the Chamber president said, "Those who are not already planning for e-commerce and other dramatic changes are way behind."
Clark said the economic future of Georgia includes:
-- 6 million jobs unfilled by 2025;
-- A global water crisis by 2040;
-- Climate change by 2040 that will leave southwest Georgia with a year-round climate that is much like Key West, Fla., right now; ("Farmers must start looking now at what crops will grow in that kind of weather," Clark said.)
-- 20% of all work home-based by 2025;
-- 50% increase in food demand by 2030;
-- 95% of all retail carried out via e-commerce by 2040;
-- 96% of all vehicles will be electric by 2050.
"And if you as a business person are not focused on China today, you're soon going to wake up and regret it," Clark said. "China has five plans in place right now to dominate certain economic sectors throughout the world in an effort, I would guess, to become the world leaders for in-demand goods. They're pouring money into designing specific goods that they hope will replace American-made products by a specific time. And they want to set the standards of infrastructure.
"By 2040, China is expected to be the world's largest economic power ... some people say they are already."
Clark told audience members the reason for the New Georgia Economy Tour, which has been conducted by his office online twice but kicked off in person in Albany Wednesday, is to get response from elected officials and business leaders on how the state can meet the challenges that it faces in this new economic reality.
"That feedback is important," he said. "It's what will drive our strategy as we meet the challenges that we now face in this new Georgia economy."
