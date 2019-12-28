FORSYTH — The Georgia Department of Corrections will host separate hiring events in the region in January, including an event at the DeSoto Trail Regional Library in Camilla on Jan. 8. DOC will hold a similar event at the Preston Williams Center at 700 Vienna Road in Montezuma on Jan. 7.
Both events will run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Details:
DeSoto Trail Regional Library
145 East Broad St., Camilla
There will be onsite interviews, PT, and Accuplacer testing. Eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day.
Attendees should bring copies of the following items:
♦ Completed State of Georgia Application – Available online at www.GDCJobs.com (blank copies will be available on site)
♦ Valid Driver’s License
♦ Birth Certificate
♦ Social Security Card
♦ High School Diploma/GED transcript
♦ SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer scores
♦ If POST-certified, a copy of his or her POST profile
Attendees should dress for their interview but bring loose-fitting/athletic attire for the physical fitness test.
For more information, visit www.GDCJobs.com.
Requirements are the same for the hiring event in Montezuma.