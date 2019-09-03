ALBANY -- The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with Chep USA to host an upcoming job fair.
The event will be held on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Albany Career Center, 1608 S. Slappey Blvd.
Chep USA is looking to fill positions for forklift operators and paint booth operators.
Job seekers interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account to prepare for the job fair and submit a résumé. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their résumés, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services, and to connect with the Department of Labor on social media.