CORDELE -- The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with South Georgia Technical College, the Crisp County Center, the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce and the Cordele-Crisp County Industrial Development Council for an upcoming job fair.
The event will be held on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m.-noon at the South Georgia Technical College Cordele Campus, 402 N. Midway Road. Representatives from many possible employers will be on hand, looking to fill active vacancies for their companies. Jobs available will range from crew leaders to formulators, CNAs, PCAs, LPNs, customer service, assembly operators and many more.
Job seekers interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account so you can prepare and submit a résumé. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their résumés, driver’s licenses and to dress business casual to improve their chances of being hired.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services, and to connect with the Georgia Department of Labor on social media.