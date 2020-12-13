ALBANY – Registered Nurse Andrael Jones has been awarded the Marjorie G. Hogan Memorial Scholarship by the Georgia Hospital Association. Jones, who is part of the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital nursing family, is one of three nurses selected statewide to receive the $2,500 scholarship. He is the second Phoebe nurse to be awarded this scholarship in the last three years.
Phoebe officials say that Jones' dedication and service to others didn’t just happen when he became a nurse. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a paratrooper for five years.
During his military career, Jones said he was drawn to the nursing profession.
“In the military, you cross-train, and so I had a little bit of medical training," he said. "That is when I started to think of nursing as a career."
Jones has been a member of the Phoebe Family for almost six years. He began his nursing career with the Behavioral Health unit at Phoebe before transitioning to the Ortho/Neuro floor. He earned a licensed practical nurse diploma from Albany Technical College before graduating from Darton State College with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. He is currently enrolled in the bachelor of science nursing program at Albany State University and, following graduation next year, said he plans to continue his education to become a nurse practitioner.
The father of two boys, Jones said the scholarship is a blessing.
“I love the environment of the Phoebe Family; everyone works together to get the job done," he said. "This GHA scholarship will help a lot with my classes and buying books. I am excited for the opportunity to continue to advance my health care career."
Phoebe officials say Jones' dedication to the profession and to his patients is obvious.
“At Phoebe, we encourage employees to continue their education and pursue career growth opportunities," Evelyn Olenick, Phoebe's chief nursing officer, said. "Andrael’s dedication and commitment to patients and their families can be seen every day. He truly lives out our mission of making every life we touch better."
Jones is also a previous DAISY Award recipient. The DAISY Award is a nationwide program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses.
The Marjorie G. Hogan Memorial Nursing Scholarship Program is funded from an endowment administered by the Georgia Hospital Association Education and Research Foundation. The scholarship program is committed to the professional development of nurses and was created to support the need for qualified health care workers in Georgia. GHA awards five scholarships annually; two ($2,000) scholarships are awarded to hospital/high school volunteers and three ($2,500) to nurses pursing their bachelor of science in Nursing.
