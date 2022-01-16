...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45
mph.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama...Southwest and South Central
Georgia...The Florida Big Bend and eastern Panhandle.
* WHEN...Through 1 AM EST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may be
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
Georgia is having a successful recovery from new unemployment claims, with last week’s claims lower than in the same week in 2019, according to WalletHub’s updated rankings for the States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Increasing the Most.
The U.S. is making significant progress in the fight against COVID-19 with the distribution of the vaccine and boosters, but the impact on the job market has lagged behind, with new unemployment claims increasing week-over-week on Jan. 3. There are currently 6.3 million Americans unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in total, and it’s important to look at some key stats for the latest week to get the full picture:
♦ There were 230,000 new unemployment claims nationwide, which is a lot fewer than the 6.1 million during the peak of the pandemic (a 96% reduction).
♦ While there was an increase in weekly claims nationally, 49 states (including Kansas, Virginia, and New Mexico) had unemployment claims last week that were better than the same week last year.
♦ Every state had unemployment claims last week that were higher than before the pandemic except for Georgia, Arkansas, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Alabama, Delaware, New York, Virginia, Maine, Maryland, Connecticut and Oklahoma.
To identify which states’ work forces are experiencing the biggest increases in unemployment claims due to COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks.
Key Stats:
♦ Weekly unemployment claims in Georgia decreased by 61.42% compared to the same week in 2019. This was the biggest decrease in the U.S.
♦ Weekly unemployment claims in Georgia decreased by 59.75% compared to the start of 2020. This was the biggest decrease in the U.S.
♦ Weekly unemployment claims in Georgia decreased by 81.46% compared to the same week last year. This was the ninth-biggest decrease in the U.S.
