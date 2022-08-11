ATLANTA -- New investment in Georgia topped $21.2 billion during the last fiscal year, with 358 projects creating 51,132 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced.
The investment and jobs figures surpassed the state’s previous records by 94% and 53%, respectively.
“We are proud companies continue to recognize the advantages of Georgia’s business-friendly environment, superior logistics network, [and] top-ranked work force training program,” Kemp said during a ceremony inside the Georgia Capitol.
The two biggest economic development projects in Georgia history played a big role in the success of Fiscal 2022. Electric-vehicle manufacturer Rivian, Hyundai Motor Group and 10 other automotive projects were responsible for nearly 16,000 of the new jobs.
With neither Rivian nor Hyundai located in the 10-county Atlanta region, 85% of the investments in the last fiscal year occurred in other parts of the Peach State.
Other sectors besides auto manufacturing that saw big investment and job gains were advanced manufacturing – including EV industry suppliers – bioscience and financial technology.
Foreign direct investment accounted for more than $8 billion. The top five sources were South Korea, Germany, Japan, France and the Netherlands.
“No matter where your business is headquartered, when you decide to grow in Georgia, you become a Georgia company,” state Commissioner of Economic Development Pat Wilson said. “Georgia’s record-breaking numbers are the result of years of dedication to prioritizing the creation of high-quality jobs in every corner of the state.”
