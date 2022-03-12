...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS
EVENING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS
EVENING TO 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to lower 30s are
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 7
PM EST /6 PM CST/ Saturday. For the Freeze Warning, from
Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost and
freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation
and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
Georgia’s unemployment rate fell for the 21st consecutive month in January to 3.2%, down slightly from the 3.3% jobless rate posted in December.
ATLANTA -- Georgia’s unemployment rate fell for the 21st consecutive month in January to 3.2%, down slightly from the 3.3% jobless rate posted in December.
At the same time, the number of jobs in the Peach State climbed to an all-time high of almost 4.7 million, while the number of employed Georgians rose to more than 5 million.
“I am not surprised that our unemployment rate dropped again in January,” state Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler said. “However, with the number of jobs at an all-time high, we must be careful to not lose focus on supporting our work force and getting qualified workers into the right careers.”
On the negative side, initial unemployment claims in January were up 11,335 from December to 28,257. However, compared to January of last year, jobless claims declined by 102,169, or 78%.
More than 240,000 job opportunities are listed online at EmployGeorgia.com, resulting in a minimum of more than 325,000 unfilled positions.
The health-care industry posted the most openings with 41,000, followed by retail trade with 23,000, manufacturing with 20,000 and accommodation and food services with 19,000.
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.
