dorothy johnson daisy.jpg

Industries in Georgia with more than 10,000 job postings include the health care industry.

 Special Photo: Phoebe

ATLANTA — Unemployment in Georgia held steady last month for a third month in a row at a record low 2.8%, while the number of jobs hit an all-time high, the state Department of Labor reported.

The state’s unemployment rate for September was well below the national rate of 3.5%

Tags