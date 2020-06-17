ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Georgia Economic Developers Association teamed up to recognize Georgia’s 2020 Small Business "Rock Stars." Originally set to take place in April, the ceremony to celebrate the four winning businesses was transformed into a completely virtual production to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson recognized the four Small Business Rock Stars for their outstanding, unique and impactful work across the state with recorded videos.
“As a small business owner for over 30 years, I know the immense sacrifice, dedication, and resilience it takes just to get started,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “I will continue to do everything I can to support Georgia’s entrepreneurs, and would like to thank each of our 2020 Small Business Rock Stars for taking risks and creating jobs and opportunities for hard-working Georgians across our state.”
This year’s 2020 Small Business Rock Stars are:
-- Southern Baked Pie Company: Gainesville (Hall County)
-- Hatchworks Technologies: Chamblee (DeKalb County)
-- Blackhawk Fly Fishing: Clarkesville (Habersham County)
-- High Road Craft Brands: Marietta (Cobb County)
“Our small businesses reflect the state’s entrepreneurial spirit and strength,” Wilson said. “Congratulations to all of our Small Business Rock Stars and all of the small businesses across Georgia who continue to face the hurdles caused by COVID-19 with innovation and creativity.”
The Georgia Department of Economic Development's Small Business team created the Rock Stars program to show the important role that small businesses play in Georgia’s communities and economy. During COVID-19, companies across the state have shown incredible resilience in following social distancing and sanitation guidelines, keeping operations running, and continuing to protect their employees and customers.
The 2020 Small Business Rock Stars were recognized for having a big impact in their communities including increases in revenue, sales, exporting, product lines, job creation and overall economic impact.
“I applaud all of Georgia’s small businesses for dreaming big and making those dreams come true,” GEDA President Kevin Shea said. “It is never easy to keep a small business afloat, especially during these most difficult times of this pandemic, so GEDA congratulates all of the Small Business Rock Star Award nominees and particularly the winners!”
For individual videos featuring each of the 2020 Small Business Rock Stars, visit the corresponding links below:
-- Compilation video: https://youtu.be/FntiLVgi81o;
-- High Road Craft Brands: https://youtu.be/GRbVH_aWvwo;
-- Blackhawk Fly Fishing: https://youtu.be/jDZBup_QHVU;
-- Hatchworks Technologies: https://youtu.be/LNTqyJ8Jhzc;
-- Southern Baked Pie Co.: https://youtu.be/B_PYXABFHKM.
To access more information about the state’s small business resources, visit georgia.org/small-business.
