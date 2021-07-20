ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp applauded Georgia’s economic momentum Tuesday as the state’s unemployment rate dropped for the 14th straight month since April 2020. The unemployment rate has dropped from 4.1% in May 2021 to 4.0% for the month of June. The national unemployment average is 5.9%.
“Georgia’s economic momentum continues as jobs increase and our unemployment rate remains the lowest of the 10 most populous states,” Kemp said in a news release. “While the media and their partisan allies falsely attacked Georgia’s approach to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting both lives and livelihoods during unprecedented times is paying off for countless Peach State families. Our world-class business environment is attracting jobs and investment from across the country and around the world, and more hard-working Georgians are re-entering the work force.”
The number of jobs was up 32,800 in June, and up 464,000 since businesses began shutting their doors due to COVID 19. The labor force increased 3,000 over the month to more than 5.1 million, up 178,000 since April 2020. Georgia’s employed residents in June saw a monthly increase of 8,000, up 592,000 since April of last year to 4,956,857. The number of unemployed dropped 5,000 from May to June to 208,033, down 414,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.
