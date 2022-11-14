komar.jpg

Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County.

"Georgia's world-class ports and infrastructure are a key reason why companies choose to bring their operations to this No. 1 state for business," Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release announcing the project. "You can truly make anything and reach markets all around the world from here. I look forward to both Komar's success in Georgia and the opportunities they will bring to hard-working people in Bryan County."

