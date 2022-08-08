Gov. Brian Kemp announced a new program Monday aimed at ensuring students negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have the opportunity to pursue successful careers while receiving a high-quality education. Through the Governors Emergency Education Relief Program, more than $800,000 will be awarded for a Certified Nursing Assistant Pilot Program.
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced a new program Monday aimed at ensuring students negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have the opportunity to pursue successful careers while receiving a high-quality education. Through the Governors Emergency Education Relief Program, more than $800,000 will be awarded for a Certified Nursing Assistant Pilot Program.
"Here in Georgia, we are committed to meeting the needs of our young people as they prepare to enter our world-class work force following years of pandemic disruptions, and we are excited to see how this program will make a difference in their lives as it also helps us fulfill a critical work force need," Kemp said in a news release.
The Certified Nursing Assistant Pilot Program will be allocated $843,000 and will allow 500 current dual-enrollment high school students across 10 Georgia college and career academy sites a grant to cover the cost of achieving a Nurse Aid Technical College Certificate, including in-person clinical training through partnering health care systems. Also, half of those students will be able to acquire an additional Geriatric Care TCC.
All 500 students will accomplish these certifications while remaining on track to complete requirements for their high school diploma on time. The grant also will cover the cost of completing the CNA examination administered at the end of the program that must be passed before they are allowed to work in that field. The pilot will allow students whose schedules have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to maintain their path toward typical on-time high school graduation while also accelerating their intended technical college path so that both achievements can be completed simultaneously.
Due to the pandemic, the instructional and educational pathways of many of these students were disrupted, including a halt in clinical rotations required to complete one’s CNA. The structure of the pilot program allows them to get back on track and gain the support needed to overcome the loss of workplace opportunities that might otherwise have helped to fund their educational pathways.
Five hundred students will achieve their high school diploma on time, achieve a TCC in Nursing Aide at a college and career academy with clinical learning, experiential training, and internships at a partnering health care system, and have their CNA examination test fee covered. Half of the 500 students also will achieve an additional TCC in Geriatric Care to be able to work at assisted living facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.