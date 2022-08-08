lee student 3.jpg

Gov. Brian Kemp announced a new program Monday aimed at ensuring students negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have the opportunity to pursue successful careers while receiving a high-quality education. Through the Governors Emergency Education Relief Program, more than $800,000 will be awarded for a Certified Nursing Assistant Pilot Program.

 Special Photo: Phoebe

"Here in Georgia, we are committed to meeting the needs of our young people as they prepare to enter our world-class work force following years of pandemic disruptions, and we are excited to see how this program will make a difference in their lives as it also helps us fulfill a critical work force need," Kemp said in a news release.

