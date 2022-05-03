ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 1 (the Forming Open and Robust University Minds Act) into law Tuesday, a law state officials said will secure freedom of speech on Georgia's university and technical college system campuses by preventing the creation or elimination of any existing "Free Speech Zones" and designating all unrestricted outdoor areas of campus as public forums.
"Freedom of expression is one of this great nation's fundamental liberties," Kemp said in a news release. "Here in Georgia, we will protect those rights and that which is appropriate for any place of higher learning -- the ability to learn of different ideas.
"I want to thank the sponsors of this bill, especially Rep. Josh Bonner and Sen. Bruce Thompson, who worked so hard to get it over the finish line. I also want to thank the men and women in the General Assembly who gave this bill bipartisan support to defend freedom of speech across the 158 USG and TCSG campuses in our state."
Stacker compiled a list of the 100 best sci-fi movies of all time based on our own Stacker score, a weighted index split evenly between IMDb and Metacritic scores. To qualify, the film had to be listed as sci-fi on IMDb, have a Metascore, and have at least 5,000 votes. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.