ALBANY -- Since classes in the Dougherty County School System will initially be virtual only, with no in-school instruction, the local chapter of Helping Hands, Ending Hunger will continue to hold food drives for the families of enrolled students at the Hope Center in Albany.
Helping Hands is a statewide program adapted for the Dougherty School System by Cathy Revell and a number of volunteers -- both students in the school system and adults and agencies in the community -- who collect excess food (milk, juices, wrapped foods, unused fruits) in school lunchrooms each day and distribute it to students who might not get adequate food in their home settings. Since those students who receive food from Helping Hands are not in a school setting during the summer months, Helping Hands has held food distribution events at the Hope Center in the former Coca-Cola bottling plant at 925 Pine Ave. in June and July.
Revell said in a news release that those distributions will continue at that location, starting Tuesday, and will be held the third Tuesday of each month for the next five months. Distribution events are conducted from 8-10 a.m., and food is distributed only to families of children who are students in the local school system.
Included in the giveaway are dry goods, meats, bakery items, and fruits and vegetables. The food is administered on a first-come, first-served basis.
