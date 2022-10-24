newcold.jfif

NewCold, a global leader in automated storage and cold chain logistics, will build and operate an advanced, large-scale distribution facility in Georgia.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that NewCold, a global leader in automated storage and cold chain logistics, will build and operate an advanced, large-scale distribution facility in Georgia. This project will create 170 new jobs and deliver more than $333 million in investment — the single-largest investment by a business in Henry County, to date.

“All across Georgia, communities are celebrating record-breaking jobs and investment,” Kemp said in a news release. “As the No. 1 state to do business for an unprecedented nine years, we’re attracting the types of jobs and opportunities that benefit families and their neighborhoods for generations. We’ll continue to recruit diverse industries that build on each other’s strengths so that we remain a destination state for job creators for years to come.”

