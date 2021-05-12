ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that Interfor, a forest products company and the largest lumber producer in the state, will invest $30 million in expanding its sawmill operations in Perry.
“It’s great to see a lumber industry leader like Interfor continue to reinvest in the state, especially in our rural regions,” Kemp said in a news release. “Georgia is home to many family-owned forest farms, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact Interfor’s expansion will have here – from the ground up.”
Interfor supplies a broad range of lumber products, including fibers for house frames, trusses, furniture, and industrial packaging, to customers around the world. This expansion will increase both lumber production and log consumption at the company’s mill in Perry.
“We are excited to further invest in the Perry team and community,” Vice President of Southern Operations for Interfor Bruce Luxmoore said. “This operation has a dedicated and proven team of employees with a history of success with upgrade work. The expansion will increase consumption of the timber resource and provide economic benefits to the broader community.”
The company, which currently employs more than 1,200 Georgians and operates seven sawmills across the state, will bring numerous indirect jobs and opportunities to middle Georgia. Individuals interested in careers with Interfor are encouraged to visit interfor.com/careers for additional information.
“On behalf of the Development Authority of Houston County, along with our partners, the Houston County Commissioners and the city of Perry, we are so pleased to see this additional investment from Interfor Corporation,” Ben Hulbert, chairman of the Development Authority of Houston County, said. “The expansion represents more growth and success for one of our top employers. It also highlights a healthy environment of consistent support of industry and community. We are grateful for the company’s confidence to invest in Houston County and for the partnership opportunity.”
Senior Project Manager Candice Scott represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Development Authority of Houston County.
“I extend my thanks to the Interfor team for doubling down on their investment in the Perry community and for continuing to support the state’s foresters,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “I also extend my thanks to our partners at the Houston County Development Authority for their continued support of industry and work to strengthen the local economy.”
