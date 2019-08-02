ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week that Rivacold, a leading manufacturer of refrigeration systems, will create 140 jobs and invest $5 million in a new manufacturing facility in Buford. Newly created jobs will include skilled positions in manufacturing.
“We are honored to welcome Rivacold to Georgia with the opening of their first U.S. facility in Buford,” Kemp said in a news release. “Rivacold will join a booming manufacturing industry in our state, and I am excited for the opportunities this new facility will create for hard-working Georgians in Gwinnett County.”
Headquartered in Montecchio, Italy, Rivacold currently employs 1,200 worldwide. The company's products are used in a variety of sectors, including food retail, medical, vending machines, and the dairy industry.
“After 53 years of leading refrigeration innovation design and service in Europe, Rivacold is excited to establish itself in the North American market,” Doug Schmidt, president of Rivacold North America, said. “Our proven, unique advantage is our ability to provide cooling solutions which are customized to the application’s need.
"Throughout our experience, we’ve learned that the only way to serve customers properly is to have local design and manufacturing to meet the rapidly changing demands of our customer base. For that reason, we are excited to announce our commitment to the North American market, the state of Georgia, and Gwinnett County with the opening of our production facility this summer in Buford.”
"Rivacold's decision to locate in Gwinnett is further proof that we are leading the way in advanced manufacturing," Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said. "Gwinnett provides the work force, infrastructure and collaborative business environment that these industry leaders need to thrive, and we look forward to their longstanding success in our community."
Georgia Department of Economic Development Director of International Investment Nico Wijnberg represented the Global Commerce division in partnership with Partnership Gwinnett, Georgia Power and Quick Start.
“Yet again, Georgia has proven itself as a top competitor for investment from foreign manufacturers,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “Our logistics network and work force training programs like Quick Start have built an atmosphere where manufacturers like Rivacold can succeed. Congratulations to our economic development partners on this exciting announcement.”
Rivacold was originally established in 1966 as a supplier of condensing units and hermetic systems to manufacturers of refrigerated counters and cabinets. As a result, through the years the company has reached an important position as a manufacturer and distributor of components to the refrigeration and air conditioning industry, in general. The experience gained, along with continuous research and development, have culminated in the manufacturing and supply of products that conform with numerous international quality standards. This has resulted in Rivacold becoming a leading company in the manufacture of plant and refrigeration equipment.