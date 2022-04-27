PERRY — Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Jack Link’s, the global leader in meat snacks, will create 800 jobs and invest $450 million as the company expands to Georgia with a new manufacturing facility in Perry. The announcement was made with company, state, and local officials at an event at the future home of Jack Link’s.
“When I ran for governor, I promised to bring opportunities to all parts of our state, especially the rural communities that have been overlooked in the past,” Kemp SAID. “Today is the latest fruit of our hard labor. Thanks to Jack Link’s, 800 quality jobs and $450 million in investment from a great, family-owned company are on their way to this region.
“By taking advantage of the state’s award-winning work force program, Quick Start, I am confident that Jack Link’s will find success here as they work to meet consumer demand and quickly fill the available positions with hard-working Georgians.”
Founded in 1985 in Minong, Wis., the family-owned and -operated company is best known for its focus on company values, high-quality, great-tasting meat snacks, outstanding service and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes. Additionally, the company operates multiple sites throughout the Midwest and also has facilities in New Zealand, Brazil, and Germany servicing ITS global business.
“We are excited to partner with the State of Georgia and Houston County on this state of the art facility,” Troy Link, CEO of Jack Link’s, said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to invest in Perry for the long-term and are committed to becoming a strong community advocate.”
Jack Link’s has chosen a 120-acre site in the Interstate 75 GRAD-certified site in Houston County located at 720 Perry Parkway in Perry to build a new production facility, slated to be operational at the end of 2023.
“We are proud to have a company of this caliber choose Houston County for the addition of their largest manufacturing facility to date,” Development Authority of Houston County Chairman Ben Hulbert said. “From our first meeting with the company, we were struck by their relationship-driven approach in fulfilling their vision to be the world’s No. 1 protein snacking company.
“The company’s values closely align with the character of our community. This project is an example of a supportive group of community leaders representing Houston County, the city of Perry, the Houston County School District, Central Georgia Technical College, and other key stakeholders partnering with a premier company; with the ultimate goal of bringing quality jobs to our citizens. We are excited to see the relationship with Jack Link’s continue to grow as they become our neighbors and friends.”
Jack Link’s expects career opportunities at the facility to include positions in management, production and production supervision, quality, maintenance, engineering and general office support. To learn more about working at Jack Link’s, visit www.JackLinks.com/careers.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development was represented in the project by Global Commerce Senior Project Manager Fernanda Kirchner in partnership with the Development Authority of Houston County, Georgia Power and Georgia Quick Start.
“We are excited to welcome Jack Link’s to Georgia and look forward to a long and productive partnership with one of the most recognizable brands in the food industry,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “The most important aspect of long-term health and prosperity in our rural communities is economic investment and job growth. It is particularly gratifying to see the work we’ve put in with partners across the state continue to attract generational investments into communities like Perry. Congratulations, and welcome home to Georgia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.