ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that Nippon Light Metal Georgia (NLMGA), a company specializing in aluminum products for the automotive industry, will build a new manufacturing facility in Adairsville, creating 110 jobs and investing $50 million in the project.
“This announcement is exciting news for Adairsville and the state of Georgia,” Kemp said in a news release. “NLMGA is manufacturing the innovative products that will fuel the future of the automotive industry, and we are grateful that they chose to invest in our state. This new facility will create great opportunities for hard-working Georgians in Bartow County, and I am confident that our readily-available work force will ensure their success in the region.”
In building this new facility, NLMGA will strive to achieve further growth and expand their business in order to continue creating value for its customers in the automotive sector. The company broke ground on the new facility on Wednesday.
“This facility is the beginning of our dream to manufacture aluminum-forged suspension parts in the U.S.,” Katsu Nakajima, president of NLMGA, said. “We are excited to locate in the Adairsville community.”
As the demand for environmentally-friendly products and lighter-weight vehicles grows worldwide, NLMGA plans to manufacture aluminum products for automobiles at the plant in Adairsville.
“Adairsville welcomes NLMGA to our community,” Adairsville Mayor Kenneth Carson said. “We are excited that this global enterprise from Japan has decided to establish a forging operation related to aluminum suspension components for cars. We are glad to have NLMGA in Adairsville.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Project Manager Joseph Huntemann represented the Global Commerce Division on this project in partnership with Electric Cities of Georgia, Georgia Quick Start, and the Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development.
“Congratulations to NLMGA as they break ground on this fantastic new facility in Adairsville,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “This project is a testament to the strength of the automotive and manufacturing industries in Georgia and the collaborative effort between our state and local economic development partners.”