ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statement again calling for President Biden to overturn the International Trade Commission's Feb. 11 ruling on SK Innovation. Without presidential action, the long-term prospects of SK Innovation’s $2.6 billion electric vehicle battery production facility in Jackson County, Georgia, would be harmed significantly.
Following the ITC’s order, there is a 60-day window for presidential review, during which time President Biden may overturn the findings that would affect SK, along with its customers, Ford and Volkswagen.
"There is no doubt that President Biden's disinformation campaign and public support for MLB moving the All-Star Game from Georgia hit the paychecks and bottom lines of hard-working Georgians and small businesses in the metro Atlanta area," Kemp said. "However, the president now has yet another decision before him that will make or break a $2.6 billion investment in our state. The jobs of at least 2,600 Georgians depend on President Biden's upcoming decision on the ITC ruling, and I sincerely hope he will use his authority to do the right thing."
