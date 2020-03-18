ATLANTA -- In accordance with the Center for Disease Control’s policies and procedures regarding the recent developments surrounding COVID-19, the Georgia Department of Labor and several partners have postponed or cancelled some upcoming job fairs. The CDC has asked for groups of 10 or more to refrain from meeting until further notice.
The following event(s) have been have been postponed or cancelled:
-- Sea Island (Brunswick), 3/19
-- JMA Recruiting (Cobb), 3/19
-- Kelly Services (Augusta), 3/20
-- LG Hausys (Rome), 3/20
-- Department of Juvenile Justice (Savannah), 3/20
-- Department of Juvenile Justice (Cobb), 3/24
-- Hartwell Health and Rehab (Hartwell)- 3/24
-- Job Barrier Workshop & Mini Job Fair (Savannah), 3/24
-- LG Hausys (Rome), 3/25
-- Roswell Hospitality Expo (Roswell), 3/26
-- Global Personnel Hiring (Augusta), 3/26
-- LG Hausys (Rome), 3/30
-- Massey Services (Gwinnett), 3/30
-- Altrus and CHC (Savannah), 4/2
-- Coastal Plain Area (Valdosta), 4/8
-- Coastal Plain Area (Tifton), 4/17
The GDOL will notify the public of any additional changes to this schedule.
Job seekers interested in attending any future event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account to prepare and submit a resumé. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process. Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumés and driver’s licenses to all job fairs. Business casual dress is encouraged.
Visit gdol.ga.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services. Connect the Labor Department on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.