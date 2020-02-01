CORDELE -- The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with the Lake Blackshear Resort to host a job fair in February.
The event will be held on Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Lake Blackshear Resort, U.S. Highway 280 W. in Cordele.
Lake Blackshear Resort is looking to hire servers, reservation agents, marine mechanics, lodging housekeeper, line cook, guest services, food servers, dock hands, lodging manager, and food and beverage manager.
Job seekers interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and prepare and submit a résumé. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their résumés, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services, and to connect with the department on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.