The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Flood Advisory for...
Northern Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Southwestern Irwin County in south central Georgia...
Tift County in south central Georgia...
Worth County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia...
Northeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
* Until 245 AM EDT.
* At 1248 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen in the last 1 Hour.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sylvester, Moultrie, Tifton, Albany, Omega, Norman Park, Poulan,
Doerun, Ty Ty, Riverside, Phillipsburg, Unionville, Marine Corps
Logistics Base, Terrell, Schley, Funston, Sumner, Sale City and
Powelltown.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Irwin,
eastern Dougherty, southern Turner, northeastern Mitchell, northern
Colquitt, Tift and Worth Counties through 145 AM EDT...
At 1257 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Ty Ty, or 8 miles east of Sylvester, moving north at 5 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and torrential rainfall of 1 to 2
inches per hour.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Sylvester, Putney, Moultrie, Albany, Omega, Norman Park,
Poulan, Doerun, Ty Ty, Phillipsburg, Unionville, Marine Corps
Logistics Base, Terrell, Schley, Sycamore, Sumner, Sale City, Minton
and Scooterville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Superintendent Jason Miller and the Lee County School System are looking for a few good subs.
LEESBURG — The Lee County School System is looking for a few brave, hearty souls to serve as substitute teachers.
The process to become a substitute teacher, Lee officials said in a news release, is simple: participate in a RESA training class, meet the qualifications listed below, fill out and submit an application packet, and then get your fingerprint and background paperwork completed.
Substitute teacher qualifications:
♦ Must be at least 21 years of age;
♦ Must have a GED/high school diploma;
♦ Needs to be dependable;
♦ Needs to have dependable transportation.
The application can be found at www.lee.k12.ga.us — look to the left side for the “sub application packet,” print it off, fill it out and return it to the Board of Education office.
All schedules are welcome: fully available and partially available. For questions, call (229) 903-2220.
Sub pay for non-certified (does not hold a valid Georgia teaching certificate) personnel is $83 a day. For certified subs, the pay is $87 a day.
