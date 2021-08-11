LEESBURG — The Lee County School System is looking for a few brave, hearty souls to serve as substitute teachers.
The process to become a substitute teacher, Lee officials said in a news release, is simple: participate in a RESA training class, meet the qualifications listed below, fill out and submit an application packet, and then get your fingerprint and background paperwork completed.
Substitute teacher qualifications:
♦ Must be at least 21 years of age;
♦ Must have a GED/high school diploma;
♦ Needs to be dependable;
♦ Needs to have dependable transportation.
The application can be found at www.lee.k12.ga.us — look to the left side for the “sub application packet,” print it off, fill it out and return it to the Board of Education office.
All schedules are welcome: fully available and partially available. For questions, call (229) 903-2220.
Sub pay for non-certified (does not hold a valid Georgia teaching certificate) personnel is $83 a day. For certified subs, the pay is $87 a day.
